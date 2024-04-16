Critical Comparison: Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) vs. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puma and Vera Bradley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vera Bradley 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vera Bradley has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.99%. Given Vera Bradley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Bradley is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Vera Bradley 1.66% 6.69% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Puma and Vera Bradley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma and Vera Bradley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vera Bradley $470.79 million 0.42 $7.84 million $0.25 25.48

Vera Bradley has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Summary

Vera Bradley beats Puma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball. It issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, workwear, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brands through retail stores, factory outlets, and online stores. The company was formerly known as PUMA AG and changed its name to PUMA SE in July 2011. PUMA SE was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, cotton face masks, outerwear, socks, and scarves; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; and verabradley.com, an online outlet site, as well as its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2023, it operated 51 full-line and 79 factory outlet stores. The company sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers, as well as through Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca. It also sells its Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 1,700 specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, as well as through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

