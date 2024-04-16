CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

