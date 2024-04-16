CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 3.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

CRWD traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $299.95. 767,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average is $261.55. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.75, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.