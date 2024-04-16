CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



