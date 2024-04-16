CSX (CSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.