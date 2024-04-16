CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

