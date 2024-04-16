CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $89.98.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
