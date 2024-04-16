CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.