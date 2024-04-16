CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
