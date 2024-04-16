Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.