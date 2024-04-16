Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

