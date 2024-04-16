Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average is $195.82. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

