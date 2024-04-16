Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $227,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

