Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $298,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

