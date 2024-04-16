Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $525,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

