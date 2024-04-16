Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $760,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

