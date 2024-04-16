Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $823,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

