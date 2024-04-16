Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $396,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,735,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

