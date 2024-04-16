Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

