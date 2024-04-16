Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $655,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

