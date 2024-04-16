Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $887,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

