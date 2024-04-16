Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $306.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.70.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

