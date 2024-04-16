Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYCN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

