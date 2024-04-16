Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,032 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

