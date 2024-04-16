Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

