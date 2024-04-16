Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.