Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.83 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

