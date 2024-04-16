Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

