Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

