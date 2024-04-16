Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

