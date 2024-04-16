Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 520.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Aflac by 67.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

NYSE AFL opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

