Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,515 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

O stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.