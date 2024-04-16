Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

