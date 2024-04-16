Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of Daseke worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Daseke by 118.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 408.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Daseke

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

