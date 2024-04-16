Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 470,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

