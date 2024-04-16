Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $36,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $4,813,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $73,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,471 shares of company stock worth $21,290,792. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DECK traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $809.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

