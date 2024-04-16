DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $126.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00083474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

