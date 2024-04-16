Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,717. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.45. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

