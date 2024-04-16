Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $386.64 and last traded at $390.65. 616,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,483,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

