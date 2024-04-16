Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.30.

DFY stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

