Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 11,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 703,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.
