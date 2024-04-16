Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,383.99

Dero (DERO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $45.06 million and approximately $10,383.99 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,867.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00764786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00125760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00192201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00106191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

