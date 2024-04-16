Desjardins Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$118.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.25.

TSE:CP opened at C$117.87 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

