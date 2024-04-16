Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 223,700 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.43. 35,836,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,389,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

