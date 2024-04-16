Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 1,198,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

