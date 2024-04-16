Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 3.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

CTAS traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.96. 136,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.