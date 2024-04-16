Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,137 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. 1,497,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,429. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

