Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.24. 2,382,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,505. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

