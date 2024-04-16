Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,679. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

