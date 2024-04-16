Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,610 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in News by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,235 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.