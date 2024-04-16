Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

