Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 203,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.